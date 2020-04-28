Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.29, approximately 1,696,243 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,845,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 369,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

