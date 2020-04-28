VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.34. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

