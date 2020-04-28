Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.30. 5,968,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

