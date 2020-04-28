Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Up 17.9%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81, 6,018,174 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,340,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,322,000 after acquiring an additional 149,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,119,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

