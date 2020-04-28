Water Oak Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Water Oak Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for 1.0% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 144,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,982. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $34.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

