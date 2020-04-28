Water Oak Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF comprises 0.7% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 596,432 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,341,000.

EWI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 215,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

