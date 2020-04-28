Water Oak Advisors LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.29. 30,616,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,960,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.