Water Oak Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.