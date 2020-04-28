Water Oak Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 0.9% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4,780.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,813,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,891.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 612,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

