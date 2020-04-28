Water Oak Advisors LLC Sells 135,013 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Water Oak Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 5.0% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 193,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,362,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,855. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

