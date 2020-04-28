Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Lowered to $168.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.50.

Watsco stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 362,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,347. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

