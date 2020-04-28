Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Raised by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 766,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

