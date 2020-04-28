WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,948. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.