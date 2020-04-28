WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEC. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

