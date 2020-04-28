Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NEXT/ADR (NXGPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS: NXGPY) recently:

4/24/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/23/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – NEXT/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – NEXT/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company's other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women's fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. "

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343. NEXT/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

