Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,560,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924,344. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

