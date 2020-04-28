Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.85, approximately 1,681,201 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,119,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.