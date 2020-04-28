White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 129 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
WTM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $887.02. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $883.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,047.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
