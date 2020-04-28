Winding Tree (LIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $410.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $410.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

