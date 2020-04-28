Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.28, approximately 134,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

WF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Saturday.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.