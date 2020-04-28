Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.28, approximately 134,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
WF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Saturday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.
