Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 10,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

