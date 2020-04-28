Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Franks International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after buying an additional 907,980 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franks International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 148,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 458,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,170. Franks International has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $480.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

