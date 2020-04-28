Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Business First Bancshares also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,703. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.