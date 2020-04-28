Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BLPH stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 190,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

