Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 542,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

