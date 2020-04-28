Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.08 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 174,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,487. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

