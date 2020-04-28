ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Shares Up 17.6%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) rose 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 180,382 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 128,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

ZVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 653,622 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 122,158 shares during the last quarter.

ZovioInc . Company Profile (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

