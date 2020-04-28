Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Up 12.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.09, 506,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 422,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

