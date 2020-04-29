$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock worth $102,626,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 1,332,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,051. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

