0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,421.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $7,421.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000103 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.