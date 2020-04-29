$1.53 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $9.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 818,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

