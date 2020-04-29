$1.99 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.24. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $3.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $8.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

