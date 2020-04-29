1,706 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ENB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 4,170,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

