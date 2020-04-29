191 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 34.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $14.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.10. 2,378,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,045. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.56.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

