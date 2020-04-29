243 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.09. 1,151,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

