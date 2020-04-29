24,470 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.