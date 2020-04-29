3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 100,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 72.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 749,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 314,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

