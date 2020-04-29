460 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $29.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $769.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,181,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,835. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

