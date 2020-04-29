645 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 325,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,005. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

