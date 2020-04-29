Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. 7,799,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,807. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.