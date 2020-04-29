Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $98.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

XLRN traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. 245,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,474. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $103.60.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

