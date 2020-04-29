Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,776,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. 2,160,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.61. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

