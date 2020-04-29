Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. 2,160,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,336. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

