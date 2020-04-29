Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 673,753 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 677,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

ARAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 million, a PE ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 310,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

