Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $495,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

