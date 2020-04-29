Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $15.53 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 82.9% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $274,144.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

