ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

