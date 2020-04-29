Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 1,413,443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,412,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

