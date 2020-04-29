Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

APD stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.62. 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

