Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,778. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

